Three Run First Inning Helps C-L Defeat Redbank Valley

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Clarion-Limestone scored three first-inning runs to help the Lions come away with a 6-3 victory over Redbank Valley on Monday afternoon.

C-L (5-2 overall) also received a solid pitching performance from Bryson Huwar, who tossed the first five innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out 11. Hayden Callen tossed the final two innings allowing one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three to pick up the save.

The Lions finished with 10 hits, including three each by Tommy Smith and Jordan Hesdon. Huwar and Callen each added two hits apiece. Callen ripped a pair of doubles while Huwar and Hesdon each added a double. Hesdon also drove in two while Huwar, Callen, and Ryan Hummell each added one RBI.

C-L scored three in the first while adding two in the third and one in the fifth. Redbank Valley scored one run each in the second, fourth, and sixth innings.

Six players each collected one hit for the Bulldogs. Hudson Martz, Bryson Bain, Cam Wagner, Ty Hetrick, Owen Clouse, and Isaac Park each tallied hits. Martz hit a double while Clouse added a triple. Hetrick and Park each collected one RBI.

Martz suffered the mound loss allowing five runs, four earned in 2 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits with no walks and no strikeouts.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.