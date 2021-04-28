 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.