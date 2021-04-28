A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 67. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

