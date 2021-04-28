C-L High School to Present Online Play ’10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine’

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School will be presenting the online play “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” from Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 2.

This play is full of handy, silly, fun ways to survive a quarantine – from putting on a musical with your dog to observing the world of squirrels outside your window to hosting a solo birthday. It promises handy solutions – we never said they wouldn’t be strange!

This play is sure to bring a laugh to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly indoors!

“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is a short comedy by Don Zolidis, presented by Special Arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

The play will be available online from 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, until 6:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Viewing is flexible, as it can be streamed online anytime during the available timeframe.

The cost is $10.00 per passcode.

Visit www.clasd.net for a link to purchase a passcode, then follow the directions provided by the site to view the play.

