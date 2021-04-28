 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

C-L High School to Present Online Play ’10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine’

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_2043CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone High School will be presenting the online play “10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” from Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 2.

This play is full of handy, silly, fun ways to survive a quarantine – from putting on a musical with your dog to observing the world of squirrels outside your window to hosting a solo birthday. It promises handy solutions – we never said they wouldn’t be strange!

This play is sure to bring a laugh to anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly indoors!

IMG_2044

“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is a short comedy by Don Zolidis, presented by Special Arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com).

The play will be available online from 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, until 6:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Viewing is flexible, as it can be streamed online anytime during the available timeframe.

The cost is $10.00 per passcode.

Visit www.clasd.net for a link to purchase a passcode, then follow the directions provided by the site to view the play.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.