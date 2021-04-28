 

Charges Withdrawn Against Shippenville Man Accused of Striking Woman During Domestic Incident

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Shippenville man who was accused of striking a woman during a domestic altercation were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Joseph Michael Kerle were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 27:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, April 5, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Paint Mills Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic abuse incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4. Police spoke to a known female victim at the residence who reported that Joseph M. Kerle had physically assaulted her.

Criminal Conference Set for May 5 for Indecent Assault Case Against Kerle

Kerle is also facing a criminal conference with Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh on May 5, on charges related to an Shippenville Man Accused of Indecent Assault”>alleged indecent assault of a juvenile that occurred late last year.

RELATED:

Judge Seidle-Patton Recuses Herself from Indecent Assault Case Involving Shippenville Man

Shippenville Man Accused of Indecent Assault


