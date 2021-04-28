 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sheepherder’s Breakfast

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Served with toast and juice, this dish will be a hit with the breakfast crowd!

Ingredients

3/4 pound bacon strips, finely chopped
1 medium onion, chopped

1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed
8 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook bacon and onion over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in pan.

-Stir in hash browns. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until bottom is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Turn potatoes. With the back of a spoon, make 8 evenly spaced wells in the potato mixture. Break 1 egg into each well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

-Cook, covered, on low until eggs are set and potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; let stand until cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


