Clarion County Reports Ten New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported ten new COVID-19 cases as of April 28.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 3,038, and the death toll remains at 90.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,403 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 28, there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,143,076.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

04/28/21 – 3,686

04/27/21 – 3,333

04/26/21 – 1,881

04/25/21 – 3,162

04/24/21 – 4,164

04/23/21 – 4,188

04/22/21 – 4,192

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5676 14 5690 131 (1 new) Butler 16615 48 16663 405 (2 new) Clarion 3028 10 3038 90 Clearfield 8093 24 8117 135 Crawford 7011 19 7030 147 Elk 2793 1 2794 38 Forest 1403 0 1403 21 Indiana 5876 22 5898 169 (3 new) Jefferson 3189 5 3194 95 McKean 3442 11 3453 67 Mercer 9080 20 9100 253 Venango 3729 10 3739 92 Warren 2481 7 2488 101

There are 2,448 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1. On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.1% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 8,226,293 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 28.

3,292,263 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,916,425 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,208,688 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1:

297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 8,226,293 doses total through April 28:

First/single doses: 5,208,688 administered



Second doses: 3,017,605 administered

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released yesterday. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 151,236 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,373,088 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 70,600 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,759 cases among employees, for a total of 85,359 at 1,588 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,103 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 27,612 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

