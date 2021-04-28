Clarion Hospital Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported six new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 28, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 4/27/2021: 13,045

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 11,043

Positives: 2,099

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 4/27/2021: 46,287

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,929

Positives: 3,548

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/28/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 0 patients. 0 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on April 27, 2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 13 patients. 0 suspected. 13 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial hospital reported two deaths on April 27, 2021.

Vaccine

– The vast majority of patients sick enough to be admitted for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

– Please contact your manager for any community outreach education suggestions that you may have.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.