Clarion University Food Service Workers Rally in Support of Unionization

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Foodservice employees at Clarion University held a rally in support of unionization at the Eagle Commons Dining Hall on Tuesday.

(Photos courtesy of Clarion Dining Workers United)

According to the Clarion Dining Workers United Facebook page, workers are calling on the university’s new food service company, Aramark, to recognize the union.

A post on the page states 95% of Clarion dining workers have signed union cards, and a large portion of the students and faculty are standing with the foodservice employees’ efforts.

“We look forward to welcoming Aramark to Clarion University of Pennsylvania on clear and fair terms for all of us,” the post states.

The rally on Tuesday also included students from the Student Solidarity Committee who have been organizing support for dining workers over the last few months, as well as faculty members and community members who are standing in support of their efforts.

