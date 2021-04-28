 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Food Service Workers Rally in Support of Unionization

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

179038333_104530115123079_7968581576203616249_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Foodservice employees at Clarion University held a rally in support of unionization at the Eagle Commons Dining Hall on Tuesday.

(Photos courtesy of Clarion Dining Workers United)

According to the Clarion Dining Workers United Facebook page, workers are calling on the university’s new food service company, Aramark, to recognize the union.

A post on the page states 95% of Clarion dining workers have signed union cards, and a large portion of the students and faculty are standing with the foodservice employees’ efforts.

179382885_104404398468984_5460166922235340559_n

“We look forward to welcoming Aramark to Clarion University of Pennsylvania on clear and fair terms for all of us,” the post states.

The rally on Tuesday also included students from the Student Solidarity Committee who have been organizing support for dining workers over the last few months, as well as faculty members and community members who are standing in support of their efforts.

178435513_104433991799358_3162151476942506647_n

173019185_104530175123073_2038689718308457334_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.