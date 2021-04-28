County Expecting $7.54 Million in American Recovery Act Funding; No Clue on Strings Attached

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County expects $7.4 million from the American Recovery Act (ARA), with half coming this year and the remainder next year, but they are still uncertain how to spend it.

The county is not alone because neither does any township or borough, according to Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“I was in contact with Maher Duessel, an accounting firm employed by Clarion County for spending guidance with the original CARES grants. They would like to hold an informational meeting as soon as treasury figures out what they’re doing with the American Rescue Act plan,” explained Tharan on Tuesday morning at a commissioners’ meeting.

“The firm wants to have a meeting with all of the township supervisors, borough managers, county commissioners, and everybody that’s getting a trainload of money from them to tell them how they’re allowed to spend it. We will notify everyone when treasury comes out with the guidelines. They’re supposed to have them out May 16.”

Tharan also alerted residents that a massive amount of roadwork is scheduled for Clarion County and Jefferson County.

“They’re going to start work on May 5 on Interstate 80,” said Tharan.

“So, get ready for traffic jams out there with paving, bridgework, and they’re going to be doing support work on 322. Ain’t going to be any way around it. If you’re in a hurry, take a good book to read.”

Tharan added that all the highway workers would fall under COVID guidelines and be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Tower Ordinance Approved

Commissioners Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley also approved Ordinance 1 of 2021, amending the Clarion County Subdivision and Land Development ordinance that was last amended on April 12, 2017. The new regulation includes providing county departments and the Department of Public Safety colocation opportunities on new and existing communication towers.

The new ordinance permits county departments and public safety to co-locate on new and existing communications towers for the benefit of the community to improve communications of county departments and the Department of Public Safety. The ordinance states that all owners of communication towers shall provide the county with colocation opportunities as a community benefit to improve communications for county departments in the Department of Public Safety.

The tower owners shall provide the county with the right of first refusal to any available colocation spots space is at no cost to the county provided; however, the county shall be responsible for placing, maintaining, and removing its equipment and any applicable insurance coverage.

For example, suppose a communication tower remains unused for 24 consecutive months. In that case, the tower operator or other shall dismantle and remove the communication tower within six months of the expiration of the 24 months and restore the power site to as near as its original condition as reasonably possible.

“We want to have a mechanism in place that if someone that owns a tower or has a tower on their property, walks away from that tower when it was in dire need of repair or ready to fall, that the county doesn’t own that tower,” said Tharan. “There is a clause that if you build a tower in Clarion County, we have a spot on that tower. If we need a place for an emergency satellite or microwave or whatever we need, as we don’t know what we’re going to need in 20 years.

“This is so we don’t have to go out and rent tower space and get into situations as we have right now, paying $40,000.00 to $50,000.00 a year. It is mainly to protect the residents of the county from unnecessary expense.

“We haven’t even considered renting space on towers we own. Our main goal is to have the new towers for the 9-1-1 system and broadband. We’ll also reserve a spot for the county on our towers, so we must fall under the same ordinance as everybody else.”

