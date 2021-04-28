FUN Bank Employees Nominate Coworkers
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Who says you can’t have FUN at work? Not the team members at First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!
Since 1909, the FUN Bank has been very fortunate to have dedicated employees in all of their locations. With many of their employees calling The FUN Bank home for ten or more years, coming to work every day is sometimes like coming home to family. The relationships that their team members have built with one another create friendships that last a lifetime. Those relationships are built on trust, lending a hand, and mutual respect; that is something that does not go unnoticed. As with any job, not all days and moments can be “FUN” but when a fellow team member needs support, they are there for each other.
Recognizing these unique qualities of FUN Bank employees, Executive Secretary and Human Resource Director, Jennifer Benson, had the idea to formally create an Employee Appreciation Committee in 2020. The committee consists of 14 team members with each of the six branch locations represented. The committee is divided into four subcommittees: the FUN-tastic Program, Annual Company Picnic, Employee Appreciation Week, and the Milestone-Year Recognition Program.
January 1st, 2021, launched the FUN-tastic Program. This program gives employees the opportunity to nominate one another to recognize a time when a coworker went above and beyond their expectations. The nominating employee fills out and submits a form detailing just how much they valued the help they received from their coworker. This nomination is then emailed to the deserving coworker and their supervisor so they can see how much their commitment to being “FUN-tastic” is appreciated. Submissions can be anonymous.
FUN-tastic committee co-chairmen, Jessica and Levi, ensure that the program runs smoothly and that these nominations are submitted into a monthly drawing for Employee of the Month. The winning Employee of the Month is rewarded with a gift certificate and then submitted into an additional drawing with all nominated employees for the quarterly Employee of the Month. Pam (Franklin) in January, Mary (Oil City) in February, and Jan (Fryburg) in March were the winning Employees of the Month. Julie, (Fryburg) was the first quarterly winning team member, and she was able to select a prize from a variety of awesome FUN merchandise!
Although the FUN-tastic program is designed to recognize a coworker’s extra effort, a side benefit is that the nominated employee’s sense of pride carries through into their work. Feeling appreciated and valued helps create a positive work atmosphere and, in turn, produces excellent customer service so the bank’s customers receive a pleasant banking experience with each interaction.
