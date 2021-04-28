Memorial Service Set for Donald “Don” Roy Carper

Donald “Don” Roy Carper, 74, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, while a patient at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

A memorial service for Don will take place on May 11, 2021, at the River Road Pavilion, River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217, beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Porter.

Military Honors will be rendered by the Brookville Area Honor Guard.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

