Moniteau Dominates Dual Meet With ACV

Moniteau’s track squads won all but five events combined in their pair of wins over A-C Valley. The Warrior boys won 116-33, while the Warrior girls won 117-27.

In the boys meet, Moniteau’s Dakota Funfer notched a pair of wins in the 400m and 800m, while David Stamm swept the throwing events for Moniteau. Tanner Merwin notched a pair of wins for A-C Valley in the 100m and the long jump.

In the girls meet, Hannah Burgoon won a pair of distance events for Moniteau and Autumn Stewart won both the shot put and discus events. Baylee Blauser would win the long and high jump events for A-C Valley.

Full Results

Boys Results

Girls Results

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.