Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 last Thursday.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Route 36, just east of Hetrick Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 50-year-old Steven G. Armant, of Franklin, was operating a 2014 Western Star tri-axle truck traveling north on State Route 36 when he went into the southbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Edge operated by 66-year-old Douglas R. McMichael, of Tionesta.

Following the initial impact, Armant’s truck then continued north and struck an embankment on the west side of the roadway.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Armant was charged with a traffic violation.

Tionesta Ambulance Service, Tionesta Fire Department, Frank and Son’s Towing, Rustler Towing, PennDOT, and the Department of Environmental Protection assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

