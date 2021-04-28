Randy Ray O’Neil, 64, a resident of Hillcrest Avenue, Polk died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021 in his home, following an extended illness.

He was born August 7, 1956 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: Jack Junior O’Neil and Mary Adeline Dilley O’Neil.

Randy attended Franklin High School, and graduated from there in 1975.

He was married November 16, 1978 to the former Kathleen “Joey” Mitchell, who survives.

He had retired from Polk Center, where he had worked as a bus driver for 34 years, retiring from there in 2008.

Randy was a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, and was especially looking forward to taking his grandson and best buddy, Liam hunting this year; watching professional wrestling, and collecting Queen Cutlery Knives. He especially enjoyed sharing fun times with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was known to spoil them rotten with the many hidden treasures he was able to find attending area auctions.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children: Rindy Withers and husband, Gail of Oil City; Joseph O’Neil and wife, Stephanie; and David O’Neil and wife, Melissa, all of Franklin; and Ricci O’Neil and her significant other, Michal of Oil City. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren: Kodie; Kenzie; Kylie; and Kwinsey Withers; Chase, and Charlie O’Neil; Ruthy Rangel; Tessa; Liam; and Elijah O’Neil; and great grandchildren: Harper; and Kayson.

He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Ronda L. McCartney of Franklin; William E. O’Neil and wife, Brenda also of Franklin; Forest M. “Dusty” O’Neil and his wife, Lorie; and Jackie L. Rossman and her husband, Mike all of Polk; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Heath O’Neil; a great nephew, Cody McCartney; and by his maternal grandparents: Harvey and Goldie Tirk Dilley; and paternal grandparents: Horace and Elizabeth Butts O’Neil.

Friends may call Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Family and friends may also call Friday from 10-11 AM in the Pilgrim Holiness Church, 925 Rocky Grove Avenue; where funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11 AM with Reverend Dan Miller, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

