Redbank and Keystone Split the Day: April 27 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 27 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Redbank Valley 17, Keystone 6

Redbank Valley jumped out to an early lead and finished strong in a dominant 17-6 win over Keystone. The Bulldogs took a 10-0 lead after four innings, using key hits from Cam Wagner and Ty Hetrick, as well as a Bryson Bain home run to surge ahead early.

Keystone replied with five runs in the fifth inning, utilizing a key hit and ground out to drive in runs, taking advantage of earlier walks and errors. The Bulldogs would get back on the board in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs to up their lead to 13-5. Redbank used an Owen Clouse fielder’s choice and a series of errors to expand their lead in the frame.

Logan Sell would homer for Keystone in the bottom of the sixth, and Bonanno would reply with a three-run jack of his own in the seventh. The Bulldogs would score one more run to set the final score.

Kobe Bonanno led the Bulldogs at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Cam Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double for Redbank Valley. Wagner also got the win for the Bulldogs on the mound, giving up two hits and no runs in four innings of work. Logan Sell led Keystone, going 3-for-4 with a home run.

Softball Recaps

Keystone 8, Redbank Valley 6

Keystone held on to win a wild one, prevailing 8-6 over Redbank Valley. The Panthers used the long ball to jump out to an early lead, with Natalie Bowser, Leah Exley, and then Bowser again going yard to provide Keystone with a 4-0 advantage after three innings.

Keystone would advance an error to home in the fourth to up their lead to five, but the Bulldogs would come to life in the fifth. Three errors and a walk would start the trouble for Keystone, and Redbank would make the most of the opportunity, stringing together three straight hits with two outs to score six runs in the frame. Now trailing 6-5, the Panthers would swiftly retake the lead, with a walk and a pair of hits all coming around to score to put Keystone back ahead, 8-6. Exley would allow only one baserunner in the sixth and seventh, shutting down the Bulldogs to seal the win.

Bowser led Keystone on offense and in the circle, going 2-for-2 with two home runs and a walk while also pitching four scoreless innings. Exley also had a nice evening for the Panthers, going 2-for-3 with a home run and double. Exley also received the win for Keystone, pitching the final three frames in the win.

Clarion 18, Union 3 (5 Innings)

A pair of big innings powered Clarion past Union in an 18-3 five-inning mercy-rule victory. Clarion scored seven runs in the third and fifth innings to take a large lead and cruise to the early win.

Jordan Best led Clarion at the dish, going 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. Brianna Forest, Noel Anthony, and Kylee Beers each had multi-hit games for the Bobcats, with Beers going 4-for-4. Beers also nabbed the win for Clarion, pitching four innings of four-hit, three-run ball. Morgan Cumberland took the loss for Union on the mound but battled hard, keeping Clarion off balance for much of the game.

Read the full recap here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.