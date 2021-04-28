Rick’s Racing Roundup: Two Local Modified Drivers Score Wins Over Weekend

Despite cold and wet weather, there was plenty of racing action on the western Pennsylvania circuit this past weekend.

(Photo: Jeremiah Shingledecker was the opening night winner at Lernerville Speedway. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

Lernerville Speedway was able to get their 2021 season started on Friday, where Sye Lynch scored his first win of the season in front of a big opening night crowd.

Other winners picking up wins on opening night included local driver Jeremiah Shingledecker, of Polk, who took the top honors in the big block modified feature. Defending track champion Dan Schaltenbrand won the late model feature, while Daryl Charlie won the stock car nightcap to close out the evening.

Sharon Speedway opened their 2021 season this past Saturday with the ULMS late model series. Two-time Lernerville track champion Michael Norris was the big winner taking home the three thousand dollar winner’s check for his first career win at Sharon Speedway.

Other winners at Sharon included Dave Hess in the UMP mods, Curt Bish in the pro stocks, and Dennis Lunger Jr in the econo mods. After losing all but five shows in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s all systems go for the 2021 season at Sharon Speedway.

Michael’s Mercer Raceway was back in action on Saturday, where the 410 sprint cars made their first appearance of the season. Despite a light rain that fell nearly all night, they were able to complete the show. Adam Kekich of Hermitage continued his dominance of the Mercer oval, winning his fifth race in his last six starts!

Other winners at Mercer included Logan McCandless, who scored his second consecutive 305 sprint car win. Eric Gabany picked up the FASTRAK modified win while Jacob Wheeler won the mini stock feature. Mercer Raceway will return to action on Saturday, May 8th the with big block modifieds headlining the card.

It had to be one of the coldest races in recent history, but Tri-City Raceway completed their second show of the season. Another local modified racer found victory lane when Franklin’s Kevin Hoffman won his first career 358 modified feature in convincing fashion.

“This is great,” said a happy Hoffman after getting the much-awaited win. “I am so happy for my family,” he added.

Hoffman’s late brother, Jeff, was a force to be reckoned with at Tri-City. Hoffman’s father and daughter got to see the win.

“I just wish my mother and wife were here to see this. They stayed home because it was too cold.”

AJ Flick made his first visit to the track this season a good one when he dominated the twenty-five-lap feature for his first win of 2021 over runner-up George Hobaugh. In the pro stock feature, it was sixteen-year-old Tyler Wyant of Oil City who scored his first career win.

This weekend sprint car fans will be in heaven when Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions invade western Pennsylvania for three straight nights of star-studded action. Action will get underway Friday night at Lernerville Speedway, where the All-Stars will be joined by the 305 and RUSH wingless sprints making for a sprint car tripleheader.

From there, it’s just across the border to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for the Buckeye Cup, paying six thousand dollars to the winner. The RUSH modifieds will also be on the card. Then on Sunday, the All-Stars return to Tri-City Raceway for the first time since 2017, when Tim Shaffer was the winner.

Current All-Star point leader Justin Peck will lead the charge this weekend along with other top All-Star drivers like Cory Eliason, Ian Madsen, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, and a host of others. The local western Pa drivers will look to defend their home turf during this three-day battle. It should make for a full weekend of great racing.

