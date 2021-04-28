Sligo Woman Waives Hearing on Felony Perjury Charge for Lying Under Oath During Trial

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on a felony perjury charge for reportedly lying under oath during a non-jury trial earlier this year.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 43-year-old Connie M. Zellefrow, was waived for court on Tuesday, April 27:

– Perjury, Felony 3

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

She remains in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Zellefrow is accused of lying under oath during an indirect criminal contempt non-jury trial that occurred around 10:47 a.m. on January 5 in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas at the Clarion County Courthouse.

During the official proceeding in front of Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, Connie Zellefrow made a false statement while under oath, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident was in regards to Zellefrow opening a door during a supervised custody visit at Clarion Psychological on December 30, 2020, the complaint states.

District Attorney Drew Welsh questioned Zellefrow during the trial about opening a door to the room that she was sitting in following a supervised custody visit. Welsh asked Zellefrow when she discovered that her son was crying because he couldn’t accept Christmas presents that she had brought for him. Welsh asked her if she had opened the door when there was a discussion in the waiting room with her son about the presents, and she said “no” and that she did not open the door, the complaint indicates.

The said statement was material, and Zellefrow knew the statement to not be true, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 24, Trooper McGinnis, of PSP Clarion, followed up on the incident with a counselor at Clarion Psychological who was supervising the custody visit between Zellefrow and her son.

McGinnis discovered that when the visit concluded, Zellefrow remained in the room that the visit was held. The counselor was talking to the father of the child who was sitting in the waiting room about the presents that Zellefrow had brought for the child. The child who was sitting in the waiting room at the time was crying because he wanted the gifts. Zellefrow opened the door and told the child: “I’m sorry. Mommy’s so sorry,” according to the complaint.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on March 24.

Zellefrow also has cases pending in Armstrong, Clarion, and Venango Counties, including a case where she faces charges after a three-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Other Criminal Cases Against Zellefrow

Court documents indicate Zellefrow has a criminal history in the local area beginning in 2013 with charges ranging from harassment and disorderly conduct to retail theft and child endangerment.

According to court documents, she is scheduled to stand for Criminal Pre-Trial Conferences on five cases in Clarion County at 9:00 a.m. on July 16, on charges that include criminal mischief, unsworn falsification to authorities, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, and other charges related to an incident where her three-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

She is also scheduled for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on May 5 on false statements charges and also scheduled to be sentenced on a third-degree misdemeanor count of Furnishing Drug Free Urine-Use Or Attempt in Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on the same date.

