Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

SPONSORED: Carpet So Soft You’ll Want to Sleep on the Floor

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_2667CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Carpet at McMillen’s is so soft that you’ll want to sleep on the floor!

Carpet has so many advantages. It’s soft, safe, warm, and quiet.

Did you know that carpet is also proven to trap allergens and dander better than hard surface flooring? Those allergens can then be safely and easily removed with regular vacuuming.

Carpet has really come a long way, and you now have so many more options. Whether you need a waterproof carpet to accommodate your active family with kids and pets or a more formal, patterned look of elegance, you will find it at McMillen’s.

IMG_2410 (2)

IMG_2411 (2)

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet has all the latest options and the friendly knowledge to guide you toward a floor that you will love for many years.

Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


