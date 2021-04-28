 

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Deer-Related Crash, Harassment Incident

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Borough

Around 1:12 a.m. on April 10, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis on East Main Street near Woodlawn Avenue in Clarion Borough.

According to police, the driver, identified as 25-year-old David William Sheffer, of Strattanville, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Deer-related crash in Tionesta Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, a one-vehicle deer-related crash occurred on State Route 62 just south of Poland Hill Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2012 Toyota Camry was traveling south on State Route 62 when a deer entered the roadway from the east side. The vehicle then struck the deer with the front driver’s side.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The name of the driver was not released.

Harassment in Emlenton Borough

Around 10:46 p.m. on April 22, Franklin-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment reported at a location on 8th Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say during the incident, two known individuals entered into a physical altercation.

Summary non-traffic citations are pending through District Court 28-3-04.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

