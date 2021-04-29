A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then showers likely. Low around 43. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.