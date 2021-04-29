Cases Against Woman Charged in Violent Incident, Assault on Corrections Officers Move Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The cases against an area woman accused in a violent incident in Redbank Township and accused of assaulting three corrections officers moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Katrina Lynn Pohl, of Mayport, were held for court on April 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

The following charges against Pohl were also held for court:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, Felony 1 (three counts)

– Assault by Prisoner Facility Employee, Felony 2

– Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

The above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One additional count of third-degree felony aggravated harassment by prisoner and one additional count of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault filed against Pohl were dismissed.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

The charges stem from two violent incidents: one in Redbank Township and another at the Clarion County Jail.

Redbank Township Incident:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:15 p.m. on March 15, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Police then interviewed a known victim who stated that she had stopped at a family member’s home when Katrina Pohl ran up to her and began screaming at her to leave.

The victim told police that Pohl was not permitted to be at the residence.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Pohl then began pushing her, and she pushed past Pohl to get to the bathroom of the residence. However, she noted that Pohl followed her and continued yelling and screaming.

The victim stated that when she left the bathroom and moved toward the door, Pohl pushed her down in the mudroom area then kicked her in the ribs on her left side. Pohl then allegedly got on top of the victim and bit her right shoulder, and began slapping her. The victim also said Pohl scratched her behind her right ear, according to the complaint.

The victim told police she then fled the house and ran to Pohl’s mother’s residence next door.

The complaint notes police observed a fresh bite mark on the victim’s shoulder, as well as visible scratches behind her right ear.

Police also interviewed Pohl’s mother about the incident.

According to the complaint, the known woman reported that the victim came to her door and said her daughter, Pohl, had just beaten her up. She told police she and her sister then went down to get Pohl and said Pohl immediately got in her face and began pushing her, then slapped her and grabbed her by the shirt and hair. She said her sister then got between her and Pohl, at which time Pohl bit her sister on the hand, and they began fighting.

The woman’s sister was also interviewed and told police that when they went down to get Pohl, Pohl began slapping her mother, and she then stepped between them. She reported Pohl then bit her on the left hand and would not let go. She said she then pulled Pohl off her hand and away from her by the hair, and Pohl then punched her on the left side of the head. She was then able to walk away.

She went on to state that as she was walking away, Pohl came running at her and punched her in the right eye. She then retreated and called the police.

The woman had a swollen left hand with a fresh bite wound and a swollen face with a black, bruised right eye, the complaint notes.

Pohl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:45 p.m. on March 15.

Bail for this case was set at $10,000.00 monetary.

Clarion County Jail Incident:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 18, Detective William Peck, of the Clarion County Detectives, was contacted by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of Clarion County Corrections, regarding an incident at the Clarion County Jail involving inmate Katrina Pohl who reportedly assaulted three corrections officers by biting and kicking them.

Pohl had been housed in the intake area of the jail since March 15, after being booked on assault charges, because she refused to remove items of jewelry and could not be housed in a regular unit until the jewelry was removed, the complaint states.

On March 18, an officer in command (OIC) and a correction officer (CO) went into the intake cell housing Pohl to speak to her about the jewelry.

According to the complaint, Pohl then became irate and jumped off of the bed and into the face of the OIC. Both the OIC and the CO then attempted to restrain Pohl, at which time she reportedly became aggressive and resisted.

Pohl bit the OIC on both thumbs at different points during the resulting altercation and then kicked the CO in the genitals. She also reportedly bit a third officer on the thumb, then grabbed the officer’s leg and pinched and scratched it, the complaint indicates.

Detective Peck observed the injuries to the OIC’s thumbs, which included an obvious puncture of the skin and swelling to one thumb, and the third officer had redness in the area between the thumb and the index finger, the complaint notes.

Pohl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:27 a.m. on March 24.

Bail for this case was set at $50,000.00 monetary.

