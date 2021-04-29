Charges Filed Against Woman Accused of Theft from War Memorial Fund

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Nearly two years after an investigation began, theft by deception charges have been filed against a Punxsy woman accused of stealing money from the Big Run War Memorial Fund.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Bonita Kay Haugh, of Punxsutawney.

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney-based State Police intimated an investigation on June 14, 2019, into an incident of theft.

Bonnie Haugh made false or misleading statements and advertising for the purpose of promoting purchases regarding the Big Run War Memorial. Haugh also allegedly wrote out a large number of checks for cash utilizing the Big Run Borough accounts, and a large sum of money was missing an explanation for disbursement, according to the complaint.

These events took place beginning in July 2015, the complaint notes.

Haugh was interviewed on October 23, 2019, and reportedly made inconsistent statements and was caught in several lies.

According to the complaint, she then confessed to stealing money from the Big Run War Memorial Fund. She reportedly stated the total could be around $3,000.00 to $4,000.00, then later stated, “I can’t believe it would be more than $5,000.00 or $4,000.00.”

She was then interviewed again on August 28, 2020, and she went through the checks that were written out to “cash” with police.

She was unable to provide a legitimate purpose for the checks, the complaint states.

A polygraph was also scheduled for September 1, 2020, but it was not administered because Haugh admitted to using the Big Run War Memorial Funds for her own personal use, according to the complaint.

The complaint states Haugh told police that if she wrote any checks for personal use, it would have been one check for $400.00. She reportedly stated she did so to pay a utility bill and then replaced the money once she got paid. Haugh then said the total could not have been more than $900.00, consisting of a check for $400.00 and another for $500.00, which were both for utility bills.

The complaint notes that based on checks analyzed between March 1, 2016, and February 28, 2017, as well as Haugh’s admission, it was deemed that a total of $5,000.00 was misappropriated with no explanation.

One third-degree felony count of theft by deception-false impression was filed against Haugh through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on April 26.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on May 25, with Judge Inzana presiding.

