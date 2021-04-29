 

Charges Withdrawn Against Clarion Man Accused of Hitting 5-Year-Old Child With Belt

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – Charges against a Clarion man who was accused of hitting a five-year-old child with a belt were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 26-year-old Joseph Damian Shirey were withdrawn on Tuesday, April 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

One summary count of Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise filed against Shirey was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place in Clarion Borough in late March involving Joseph Shirey.

