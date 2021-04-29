Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Breakfast Egg Rolls

You don’t want to miss out on this breakfast game-changer!

Ingredients

1/2 pound bulk pork sausage

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese



1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 tablespoon chopped green onions4 large eggs1 tablespoon 2% milk1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon butter12 egg roll wrappersCooking sprayMaple syrup or salsa, optional

Directions

-In a small nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 4-6 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in cheeses and green onions; set aside. Wipe skillet clean.

-In a small bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper until blended. In the same skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Stir in sausage mixture.

-Preheat the air fryer to 400°. With 1 corner of an egg roll wrapper facing you, place 1/4 cup filling just below the center of the wrapper. (Cover remaining wrappers with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Fold bottom corner over filling; moisten remaining wrapper edges with water. Fold side corners toward the center over the filling. Roll egg roll up tightly, pressing at the tip to seal. Repeat.

-In batches, arrange egg rolls in a single layer on a greased tray in the air-fryer basket; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until lightly browned, 3-4 minutes. Turn; spritz with cooking spray. Cook until golden brown and crisp, 3-4 minutes longer. If desired, serve with maple syrup or salsa.

