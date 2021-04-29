 

Donald D. Dee

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-59bP54gMZ52RQ8eDonald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 at the home of his daughter.

Donald was born on June 7, 1931, in Parker, Armstrong County. He was the son of the late James W. and Hazel Johns Dee.

He was a 1948 graduate of Parker High School. He was of the Methodist faith and attended both the Parker Methodist and Parker Presbyterian Churches. He was a member of Elks Lodge 203, the Fraternal Order of Police, Connoquenessing IOOF Lodge 278, and The Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association. Don was a hobbyist and enjoyed old cars, building models and gardening.

Mr. Dee had been a Republican Party committee person for the city of Parker for a number of years and recently voted for the 71st consecutive year in this year’s midterm election. In his early years, he was employed by the Glass Container Corporation in Parker and was Parker City Constable. Mr. Dee was also employed for more than a decade by the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District as wage tax collector and was a member of Parker City Council.

He is survived by his daughter, Bev Dee and his son, Ryan Dee, as well as a number of cousins.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dee, whom he married on September 22, 1956 in East Brady.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 2 – 7 p.m. Friday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Dan Myers, officiating. Interment will be in Perryville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bright Futures Farm equine charity, 238 Old Franklin Pike, Cochranton, PA 16314 or Hospice of Crawford County, 464 Pine Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


