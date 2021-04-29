Featured Local Job: Full-Time Secretary Position

Union School District is seeking interested candidates for a full-time secretary.

Excellent phone communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; prior secretarial experience and proficiency with MS Word, MS Excel, and computer knowledge required.

Must be able to multitask and work independently. Preferred knowledge of Student Management Systems and Electronic Calendars.

Please submit Resume, General Employment Application, letter of intent, current, within one year, Act 34 Criminal History Background Check, Act 151 Child Abuse Record Check, and Act 114 FBI fingerprint report to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

General Employment Application can be obtained at www.unionsd.net.

Union School District is an EOE.

