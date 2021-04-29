Jace Miner Named to Basketball All-State Team

After leading the Brookville Raiders to the state title game, star guard Jace Miner was named to the Class AAA All-State Third Team.

(Photo by: Jared Bakaysa)

Miner averaged just under 20 points per game for the Raiders, who used their high-powered offense to make a deep playoff run, falling to Loyalsock in the state championship game. Miner was the district’s premier scorer in 2021, using his athleticism and solid shooting to tear apart opposing defenses.

Miner, a senior, will be attending Wichita State in the fall, where he will play varsity baseball.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.