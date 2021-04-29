 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

James Richard “Jim” Proper

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aCJIOWx9v90nRiJames Richard “Jim” Proper, 62, a resident of Oil City passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.

He was born in Franklin, April 18, 1959 a beloved son of Janet Wolfe Proper and the late Richard Proper.

Jim was a 1977 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Following high school, he was a welder, both locally and out of state. He loved nature; hunting; fishing and wood carving. Jim had been in many pool, bowling, and dart leagues. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan.

Jim is survived by his children: Adam Proper of Oil City; Katie Moctezuma of Fairview; and Jamie Proper and her fiancé, David Goodnough of Erie; in addition to his grandchildren: Lillianna; Malena; and Brielle Moctezuma.

Also surviving is his mother, Janet Proper of Franklin; and his brothers and sisters: Thomas and Anita Proper of Franklin; Robyn and Al Freeman of Franklin; Elisa and Ron Strony of Clarks Summit; Nola Proper; and Steve Proper; both also of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Interment in Graham Cemetery shall be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.