James Richard “Jim” Proper, 62, a resident of Oil City passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021.

He was born in Franklin, April 18, 1959 a beloved son of Janet Wolfe Proper and the late Richard Proper.

Jim was a 1977 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Following high school, he was a welder, both locally and out of state. He loved nature; hunting; fishing and wood carving. Jim had been in many pool, bowling, and dart leagues. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan.

Jim is survived by his children: Adam Proper of Oil City; Katie Moctezuma of Fairview; and Jamie Proper and her fiancé, David Goodnough of Erie; in addition to his grandchildren: Lillianna; Malena; and Brielle Moctezuma.

Also surviving is his mother, Janet Proper of Franklin; and his brothers and sisters: Thomas and Anita Proper of Franklin; Robyn and Al Freeman of Franklin; Elisa and Ron Strony of Clarks Summit; Nola Proper; and Steve Proper; both also of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Interment in Graham Cemetery shall be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.