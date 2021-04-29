 

PennDOT Survey Seeks Pennsylvanians’ Feedback on Automated Vehicles

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-04-29-at-6.53.54-AMHARRISBURG, Pa. – On behalf of Pennsylvania’s Highly Automated Vehicle (HAV) Advisory Committee, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Wednesday announced the launch of a survey designed to gain an understanding of Pennsylvanians’ perceptions and knowledge of automated vehicles.

The HAV Advisory Committee was established by Act 117 of 2018 and is a partnership between public and private key stakeholders that has the power to advise and consult the Secretary of Transportation on each aspect of connected and highly automated vehicles. This includes developing technical guidance, evaluating best practices, and reviewing existing laws, regulations, and policies.

The committee is making strides in preparing for this transformational technology, and seeks to gauge Pennsylvanians’ understanding of the technology, level of comfort and expectations.

“Automated vehicle technology is rapidly advancing, and many features are already available in newer vehicles,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “It is important that the department understands how Pennsylvanians feel about this technology, to help us shape our education and communication focus going forward.”

The survey is available at this link, and takes and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

For more information on PennDOT’s efforts in the realm of automated vehicles visit the Automated Vehicles page on PennDOT’s website.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.gov/news or choose a region under “Regional Offices.” Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

