Police Investigating Report of Rape of Local Teen

SLIPPERY ROCK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into the rape of a local teen.

According to police, a known 16-year-old female victim from Knox reported that the rape occurred sometime between 11:19 p.m. on April 16 and 3:44 a.m. on April 17.

The incident allegedly occurred at a location on Center Street, in Slippery Rock Borough, Butler County.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

