Police Release Details of Two Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this month on US 322 in Clarion Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:06 p.m. on April 18, on US 322 just west of Chevy Lane in Clarion Township.

Police say 31-year-old Coty J. Ashbaugh, of Clarion, was operating a 1999 Cadillac Escalade, slowing to make a left turn off of Route 322, in the area of Dennis Trailer Court when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2016 Honda Civic operated by 52-year-old Karen J. Morris, of Clarion.

No injuries were reported.

Both drivers and one adult passenger in Ashbaugh’s vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Ashley L. Phillips, of Clarion, were using seat belts. A seven-year-old female passenger and a four-year-old female passenger in Ashbaugh’s vehicle were secured in booster seats, and an infant male passenger was secured in a rear-facing child safety seat.

However, a 13-year-old male passenger, a 10-year-old male passenger, and an 11-year-old male passenger in Ashbaugh’s vehicle were not using seat belts.

Mark’s Towing and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.

Police say Morris was cited for a speed violation, and Ashbaugh was cited for restraint systems violations.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

