Rocky Grove Community Mourns Loss of Student Killed in Crash

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove community is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.

Approximately 100 people attended a special event held at the flagpole outside Rocky Grove High School early Wednesday morning to pray for the family of 15-year-old Nathan Luzier, who was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning, as well as to offer prayers for two other students who were injured in the crash, their families, and an entire community in mourning.

Valley Grove Superintendent Kevin Briggs told exploreClarion.com the event was “community generated.”

“It was a nice thing. A lot of people in the community wanted to show up and pray for the school community,” Briggs said.

Executive Director for the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce Jodi Baker Lewis, who is also a Rocky Grove alum, was one of the main organizers of the event, along with Pastor Jason Peterson of the Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin, according to Rocky Grove Principal Kelly Hart

“It was a really nice, supportive event where people came together to make sure everyone felt supported by the community,” Hart said.

The group was made up of students, teachers, administrators, religious leaders, and community members, and additional students joined in as the buses began to reach the school, Hart noted.

The event began with prayers for Luzier and his family, the other injured students, their families, and everyone affected by the crash. The speakers also offered encouragement to everyone gathered at the event.

The baseball team – with which Luzier and one of the other crash victims, Haden Abel, were members – stood united during the event, and then went off and had some time with their coaches as a team, according to Hart.

“Overall, it was just a really nice event, and it was appreciated,” Hart said.

Superintendent Briggs said that the school had additional counselors and support for both students and staff on Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue to have that service available in the near future.

“It’s a challenging time for the whole community. This impacted a lot of people, and it is very emotional,” Briggs said.

Along with offering support, the school also made the decision to postpone after-school activities and games on Tuesday and Wednesday and to also postpone the prom, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 1.

“We will send out a new date soon,” he noted.

“Our biggest concern is the families of the students involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family and the families of the boys who are still receiving treatment. We’re hoping for some good updates on them soon.”

The ramifications have reached far beyond just the school community, as well.

“It’s a time for mourning and grieving, but also for coming together, and that’s what people are doing,” Chief Bob Wenner of the Sugarcreek Borough Police said.

“It’s tragic when lives are lost so young, and it’s hard on everyone in the community.”

Chief Wenner noted that these events are also hard on the first emergency personnel who respond to the scene.

“These are all very somber, bad days for those involved, and we appreciate the assistance we receive from everyone.”

Wenner said events of this nature are also a reminder of how easily a normal day can turn into a tragedy.

“I can’t impress on people enough the importance of safe driving because lives can be lost in an instant, and we all need to be vigilant all the time.”

Other concerns aside, he noted the families of the victims are the main focus right now.

“Most of all, our thoughts and prayers are focused on the families and their loss.”

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, on Lamberton Road, between Meadville Pike and Whitman Road, in a wooded area.

Police say Nathan Luzier passed away at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

A second passenger, Axel Myers, 13, was found outside of the vehicle sitting next to the scene in need of medical attention. Myers was transported to UPMC Seneca and later transported to Children’s Hospital via LifeFlight upon the discovery of additional injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Haden Abel, 16, was found partially outside of the vehicle. Abel was removed from the vehicle and transported to UPMC Hamot via LifeFlight.

According to police, all three occupants are students at Rocky Grove High School.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

