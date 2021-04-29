Say What?!: British Speed-Eater Drinks Capri Sun in 15.71 Seconds for Guinness Record

BRITAIN – A British speed-eater broke a Guinness World Record by drinking a Capri Sun beverage pouch in 15.71 seconds.

Leah Shutkever, a speed-eater with more than 20 Guinness titles including most chicken nuggets eaten in 3 minutes and fastest time to eat 15 Ferrero Rocher, said one of the most challenging aspects of the Capri Sun record was mastering a technique for removing the straw from its plastic sleeve.

