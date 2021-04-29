Slaugenhoup’s Gem, McFarland’s Bat Highlight Day: April 28 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 28 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Clarion Area 2, A-C Valley 0

A complete game shutout by Cole Slaugenhoup powered Clarion past A-C Valley, 2-0. Both team’s pitchers were at their best, with Slaugenhoup giving up two hits and walking only one, and A-C Valley’s Broc Weigle giving up three hits and two unearned runs while fanning 14.

Clarion scored both of their runs in the third inning, which started via a Tanner Miller walk and an error on a Gary Matus bunt. After Miller and Matus advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, Miller scooted home on another wild pitch to give Clarion the lead. A two-out Slaugenhoup single would score Matus, putting Clarion up 2-0. The scoring push would prove to be the only runs of the contest.

Slaugenhoup was the lone player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Weigle reached base twice for A-C Valley.

Moniteau 7, Cranberry 4

The Warriors took a 7-0 lead and held on late in a 7-4 win over Cranberry. Moniteau jumped out to a 2-0 lead, using a pair of RBI groundouts to score AJ McElravy and Tanner Williams. A sacrifice fly by Brady Thompson in the fourth would extend Moniteau’s lead to 3-0, and the Warriors would break the game open in the fifth.

After a walk and two hit-by-pitches, a Dawson Wallace double drove in a pair, and a Thompson single would drive in two more, putting Moniteau up 7-0. A fifth-inning single by Cranberry’s Kenneth Lavrich would cut the Warriors’ lead to 7-2. The Berries would knock in a pair of runs in the seventh, but their comeback bid would come up short, as Wallace would force the game-ending groundout.

Wallace led Moniteau with two hits and two RBI. Thompson would go 1-for-3 with three RBI for the Warriors. Austin Shoup led the Berries’ offense, going 3-for-4. Chase Wenner added a pair of hits for Cranberry. Ray Dean would take the win for Moniteau, pitching 4 2/3 innings of two-run, six strikeout ball.

Softball Recaps

Forest Area 19, Union 9 (6 Innings)

Madison McFarland’s huge eight RBI evening powered Forest Area past Union, 19-9 in six innings. McFarland went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a triple in one of the most impressive displays of offense this season. Emma McFarland, Maggie Boehme, and Natalie Meyers each added two hits apiece for Forest Area.

The Fires led 11-2 after three innings, but the Damsels struck for seven runs in the top of the fourth to make things interesting. Unfortunately for Union, they would get no closer, as Forest Area would score eight total runs in the fifth and sixth to secure the mercy-rule win.

Ava Schreckengost went 3-for-4 for Union at the dish.

