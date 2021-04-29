 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Registration Is Now Open for Acro Camp at Dancer’s Studio

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

image6 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is now open for Acro Camp at Dancer’s Studio in Clarion.

Dancer’s Studio Acro Program focuses on strength, flexibility, acro technique, and tumbling skills which are perfect for dancers.

They offer safe and fun instruction!

Dancer’s Studio is proud to be Acrobatic Arts certified and follow their curriculum.

Two summer camps are offered in June for new and returning students.

image7 (1)

Acro Standing, Backbends, and Backbend Recover Camp


WHEN: June 14 and June 15
TIME: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
COST: $40.00
AGES: Ages 5+

image0 (1)

Learn Proper Cardio, Stretching, Strength Building, Tumbling, and Balancing


WHEN: June 14 and June 15
TIME: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
COST: $40.00
AGES: Ages 3 to 5

image1 (1)

image8 (1)

If scheduling is difficult to work around in the summer but your child wants to try Acro, Dancer’s Studio offers private lessons, as well.

This is more flexible scheduling.

image2 (5)

image3 (4)

Acro is one of the fastest-growing genres at Dancer’s Studio.

Here are a few things parents have said:

My daughter worked on her Acro privates and her first punch card that helped her to exceed her goals with the mastering of headstand, straddle headstand, backbend kick over, back walkover, as well as gaining strength and flexibility through the process.
~Kelly Weaver

image4 (4)

The one-on-one instruction given in Acro privates has been tremendously beneficial to my daughter! She has been able to achieve 4 styles of aerials, several types of back walkovers all while improving flexibility and gaining confidence on her skills. Improving her acro skills has helped her in all aspects of dance.
~Sandy McElravy

My daughter is on her third punch card and exceeded her goals by mastering all three splits, straddle headstand, back walkovers and has gained so much strength.
~Jessica Smith

We have purchased several punch cards and my daughter looks forward to each private. She has set goals and worked hard to not only achieve them, but exceed them! She has mastered her back and front walkovers along with several variations. Her flexibility, strength, and balance have all increased noticeably and she has gained so much determination and self-confidence. She knows that skills are introduced in a way that she can be successful and looks forward to learning and improving each time!
~Joy Horner

image9 (1)

The instructor for these camps is Kelly Peterson. She is an Acrobatic Arts certified instructor. She is also certified to teach Rhythm Works Integrative Dance. Kelly also received her Module One certification from Alixa Flexibility.

She is YPAD (Youth Protection Advocates of Dance) certified, is a mandated reporter, healthcare CPR, first aid certified, and has all clearances. Safety is one of Kelly’s top priorities with students.

Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.

https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1

Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected].

Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Please email [email protected] for more information.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.