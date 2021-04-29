Registration Is Now Open for Acro Camp at Dancer’s Studio
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration is now open for Acro Camp at Dancer’s Studio in Clarion.
Dancer’s Studio Acro Program focuses on strength, flexibility, acro technique, and tumbling skills which are perfect for dancers.
They offer safe and fun instruction!
Dancer’s Studio is proud to be Acrobatic Arts certified and follow their curriculum.
Two summer camps are offered in June for new and returning students.
Acro Standing, Backbends, and Backbend Recover Camp
WHEN: June 14 and June 15
TIME: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
COST: $40.00
AGES: Ages 5+
Learn Proper Cardio, Stretching, Strength Building, Tumbling, and Balancing
WHEN: June 14 and June 15
TIME: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
COST: $40.00
AGES: Ages 3 to 5
If scheduling is difficult to work around in the summer but your child wants to try Acro, Dancer’s Studio offers private lessons, as well.
This is more flexible scheduling.
Acro is one of the fastest-growing genres at Dancer’s Studio.
Here are a few things parents have said:
My daughter worked on her Acro privates and her first punch card that helped her to exceed her goals with the mastering of headstand, straddle headstand, backbend kick over, back walkover, as well as gaining strength and flexibility through the process.
~Kelly Weaver
The one-on-one instruction given in Acro privates has been tremendously beneficial to my daughter! She has been able to achieve 4 styles of aerials, several types of back walkovers all while improving flexibility and gaining confidence on her skills. Improving her acro skills has helped her in all aspects of dance.
~Sandy McElravy
My daughter is on her third punch card and exceeded her goals by mastering all three splits, straddle headstand, back walkovers and has gained so much strength.
~Jessica Smith
We have purchased several punch cards and my daughter looks forward to each private. She has set goals and worked hard to not only achieve them, but exceed them! She has mastered her back and front walkovers along with several variations. Her flexibility, strength, and balance have all increased noticeably and she has gained so much determination and self-confidence. She knows that skills are introduced in a way that she can be successful and looks forward to learning and improving each time!
~Joy Horner
The instructor for these camps is Kelly Peterson. She is an Acrobatic Arts certified instructor. She is also certified to teach Rhythm Works Integrative Dance. Kelly also received her Module One certification from Alixa Flexibility.
She is YPAD (Youth Protection Advocates of Dance) certified, is a mandated reporter, healthcare CPR, first aid certified, and has all clearances. Safety is one of Kelly’s top priorities with students.
Easy registration is available by creating an account using the link below.
https://app.akadadance.com/customer/login?schoolId=AK604330J&c=1
Once you create your account select Summer Session to register. Any questions please email [email protected].
Dancer’s Studio is located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Please email [email protected] for more information.
