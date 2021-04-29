State Police Calls: Theft Incident, Hit-and-Run Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Beaver Township

According to police, around 2:52 p.m. on April 23, a theft occurred on McNany Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say fieldstone from a stone wall valued at $100.00 and firewood valued at $100.00 were stolen from a 61-year-old Knox man.

The theft reportedly involved a 2015 Dodge RAM 2500 pickup.

Hit-and-Run Crash in Richland Township

According to police, around 8:45 a.m. on April 24, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 47 mile-marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 39-year-old Nickoilya Burks, of Poinciana, Florida, was operating a 2014 Freightliner truck traveling on the right lane of Interstate 80 westbound when a passing vehicle struck his truck while merging into the right lane.

The second vehicle then continued west without stopping.

