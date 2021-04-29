 

Tuition Freeze Among Actions to Keep Clarion Student Expenses in Check

Thursday, April 29, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion University Founders HallCLARION, Pa. – Clarion University students won’t see increases in several areas of their educational expenses after the university and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat.

The Board of Governors for the State System took the historic step last week of freezing basic in-state tuition for a third consecutive year, affirming its commitment to keeping public higher education at its 14 universities affordable for students.

The board’s unanimous vote keeps basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2021-22 academic year at $7,716. Also remaining the same will be the system’s technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year.

Clarion also is reining in costs.

“We are happy to announce that, for the third year in a row, housing rates will remain the same,” said Dr. Susanne Fenske, vice president for student affairs.

Fenske said a dining contract with bid-winning Aramark will take effect June 1 and will also keep costs in line with this year’s meal plans.

“As we are transitioning to new dining vendor this summer, we are happy to let our students and their families know that the new contract features updated services and meal plan structures for our students,” Fenske said.

“We have heard the students’ requests for affordability and flexibility, and we are excited to enter into this new partnership that provides for both.”

The rate will remain the same for the popular 19-meal plan. Meal plan structures have changed slightly as they cascade down from there, according to Fenske, but students will find them to be right in line with this year’s fees.


