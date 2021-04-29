Women of the Moose to Host Annual Golf Scramble Tournament on August 28

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Women of the Moose in New Bethlehem, Chapter 2067, will be hosting their eighth annual Golf Scramble Tournament on August 28 at the Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

Registration and breakfast are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

The tournament is open to the public; the cost is $75.00 per individual.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first through fourth place winners, as well as eighth and 15th place runner-ups.

Other activities throughout the day include a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, longest putt, longest drive, and skins games.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward multiple scholarships for Redbank Valley High School seniors.

The event also offers multiple opportunities for businesses, professionals, and individuals to be a monetary and/or Chinese raffle sponsors.

For more information on the tournamant, contact Ashley Wells at 814-221-2496, or visit their Facebook page at Moose Lodge #366 & Women of the Moose, Chapter #2067, New Bethlehem, Pa.

Download the golf tournament form 2021 here.

