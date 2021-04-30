A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered sprinkles before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

