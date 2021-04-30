 

Area Man Injured in ATV Crash in Armstrong County

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in an ATV crash that occurred earlier this month in Hovey Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:07 p.m. on April 6, on North Riverview Drive/State Route 268, just south of State Route 58, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 29-year-old Dusty J. Howe, of Parker, was operating a 1990 Honda 250 RX ATV, traveling north on State Route 268 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guide rail, then continued a short distance before Howe was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say Howe was not wearing a helmet.

He suffered head injuries of unknown severity and was transported to a hospital by a family member.

Howe was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Butler released the above report on Thursday, April 29, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

