Area Man Injured in ATV Crash in Armstrong County

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in an ATV crash that occurred earlier this month in Hovey Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:07 p.m. on April 6, on North Riverview Drive/State Route 268, just south of State Route 58, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 29-year-old Dusty J. Howe, of Parker, was operating a 1990 Honda 250 RX ATV, traveling north on State Route 268 when he lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guide rail, then continued a short distance before Howe was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say Howe was not wearing a helmet.

He suffered head injuries of unknown severity and was transported to a hospital by a family member.

Howe was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Butler released the above report on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

