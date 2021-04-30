Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.

Brad was born in Greenville on July 15, 1987, to Dean W. And Debra J (Patton) Montgomery. He was a 2005 graduate of Lakeview High School and a 2010 graduate of Kentucky Christian University. He worked for many years in the Maintenance Department for Stoneboro Borough and thought of it as his own town.

Brad was very involved with the French Creek Council, BSA and was the Cub Master of Pack #78. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow Boy Scouts Honor Society, earning his Vigil Honor. He loved volunteering for scout events and proudly built his packs pinewood derby track. He was also a member of the Commodore Perry Lions and coached for Commodore Perry Little League. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his chickens. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and sons, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and spending time outdoors with them.

Brad married his beloved wife, Meagan L (DeLoe) Montgomery on September 6, 2013, she survives at home.

Brad is survived by his wife, parents, sons, Leland and Carter Montgomery and Matthew Herrick; sister, Jaretta Barker and husband Dan; brother, Justin Montgomery and wife Polina; maternal grandparents, Harry L. Jr. and Ethel Patton; paternal grandmother, June Montgomery; mother and father-in-law, Dave and Fay DeLoe; brother-in-law, Jason DeLoe; and sister-in-law, Heather DeLoe; as well as nieces, Emma and Chloe, and nephew, Ethan.

Brad was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William A. Montgomery.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 3 pm – 7 pm on Tuesday, May 4, and from 10 am – 11 am on Wednesday, May 5. A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Brad’s name to the French Creek Council, BSA, or the Commodore Perry Lions Club.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com

