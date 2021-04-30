Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.

Brian was born on September 20, 1966, in Sayre, PA, to the late Albert Sr. and Janet (Henderson) DiFonzo.

He was a graduate of Corry High School, class of 1985, St. Bonaventure University with a degree in communications, and Clarion University with a degree in education.

Brian was employed by the Titusville Herald where he was the sports editor, account executive, and a general manager. He then went to Clarion University and ran the printing department before moving on to his last place of employment with Social Services in Meadville.

He was a member of the Titusville Kiwanis and Titusville Blue Lodge F&A.M.

Brian enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, hiking, and rooting for his Steelers and Rockets sports teams.

He is survived by his wife, Tina (Bennett) DiFonzo who he married on October 5, 1996, in Franklin; 2 brothers, John DiFonzo of Bradford, Albert “Bud” DiFonzo, Jr., of OR; brothers-in-law, Steven Bennett of Franklin, Brian Bennett of Trinidad, CO, Peter Bennett of Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law, Cathy Bennett of Franklin; nieces, Jennifer Douglas and husband Michael of Duke Center, PA, Angela DiFonzo of Bradford; great-niece and nephew, Michael and Kendra Douglas of Duke Center; in addition to 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 great nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Brian was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, William and Theresa Bennett.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard of St. Titus Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services

PO Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018 or the American Heart Association 444 Liberty Ave #1300, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

