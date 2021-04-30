 

Charge Against Clarion Man Accused of Hitting Woman During Dispute Withdrawn

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel 2aCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – On Tuesday, an assault charge was withdrawn against a Clarion man who was accused of striking a woman on the forehead during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 31-year-old James Audey Drake was withdrawn on Tuesday, April 27.

One summary count of harassment against Drake was moved to non-traffic court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:39 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched for a 9-1-1 call related to a domestic incident at a residence on Penn Avenue.

At the scene, police spoke with a known victim who reported that James Drake had assaulted her, according to the complaint..

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:48 p.m. on April 7.


