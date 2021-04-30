Charlotte F. Dolby, 91, of Lucinda, passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on March 8, 1930, in Clarion County; daughter of the late James and Marguerite Blair Hartzell.

Charlotte married Donald H. Dolby, who preceded her in death on April 19, 1988.

She worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.

Charlotte was a member of the former United Methodist Church in Helen Furnace.

She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing games on the computer, working on any kind of puzzle, and spending time with her dog, Snickers.

Charlotte is survived by her beloved companion, Harold Carbaugh; her three children, Darlene Dolby and her companion, Adrian Bozik, Stanley Dolby and his wife, Pam, and Joe Dolby and his wife, Gina, all of Lucinda; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Cody, Chad, and Alyssa; and four great granddaughters, Mikayla, Louella, Bynnley, and Vivian, with another one on the way.

She is also survived by her siblings, Clara Stauffer of New York, Jack Hartzell of New York, and Billie Eck of Vowinckel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four sisters, Esther, Donna, Linda, and Peg.

There will be a private funeral service held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Interment will follow in the Helen Furnace Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.