Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion County Recycling Days Set for June 5 & September 18

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

recyclingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Recycling Days will be held on Saturday, June 5, and on Saturday, September 18, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The public must preregister any electronics, household hazardous waste, and universal waste items by calling 412-567-6566 or go to www.nobleenviro.com.

For details, check out the 2021 Recycling Days Flyer.

Residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees are invited to bring their items to the recycling days.

Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted.

Assistance is provided by the Clarion County Commissioners, Clarion County Park, Clarion County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Clarion County Probation and Work Release, Advanced Disposal, Noble Environmental Speciality Recycling, and
Triple “S” Recycling.


