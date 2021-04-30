Courtroom Renovation Continues; Support Needed for Courts Management System

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The ongoing renovation of Courtroom Number One in the Clarion County Courthouse took another step forward on Tuesday to approve a $94,187.00 contract with Sauder Courtroom Furniture.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. Interior photos taken May 2019. Exterior photos taken April 2021.)

The lone proposal includes the delivery, assembly, and installation of new seating, the jury box, and the witness stand. However, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley also approved a letter of support for the Common Pleas Case Management System (CPCMS) funding requested by Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.

“We have been pleased with our work in design with Sauder and their expertise,” said Tharan.

Since the early 1970s, Sauder has installed hundreds of federal, state, and municipal courtrooms. Sauder’s Sales Consultant for this region is Boyd Smith of Harrisville, Pa., and his team will work on the project.

In addition to the new furniture, expected in early August, the courtroom will also include a widescreen television for use during court activities and an improved sound system for the cavernous courtroom.

Tharan said new speakers will be added throughout the room and expects that the fabric on the seating and new carpets might help absorb some of that echo in the courtroom and hear in the room.

Microphones will be placed on attorney and counsel tables and council tables that would broadcast to the back of the courtroom, rather than just having the voices project from the bench.

Asked where the money would come from to pay for the courtroom, Tharan and Seidle-Patton explained a variety of grants would be used.

“It was a cooperative effort between the Commissioners and Judge,” said Brosius.

“We’ve talked about this and different things,” said Tharan. “We’ll sit and talk about how things get paid, but regardless, it’s something that’s needed to be done for decades. It’s got to be done, and we’re financially able to do it now. We’re going to get it done.”

Another pressing issue for the courts is funding the Common Pleas Case Management System (CPCMS) licensing fee. Tharan explained that the Governor had cut $15 million from the budget for the statewide court system.

“CPCMS provides all of our case management trackings,” said Judge Seidle-Patton. “It allows for continuity between counties providing public access to the cases records and information. Without CPCMS, Clarion County is going to have to find their solutions for running their case management.”

There is a judicial computer fee collected from every case filed, and that money is supposed to be for managing the software program for the court system. Still, the money was diverted over the last few years, according to the judge.

Seidle-Patton’s understands the fee “sunsets” as well this year. There is a need to re-establish that fee and keep it in place to continue to fund CPCMS.

This program goes away if the funding is not restored.

“It will be not only a very significant cost to each county but somewhat of a nightmare to transfer all of that information from CPCMS to some other system within a timeframe of about 15 months.

“We rely on the program daily in our courts, in the probation department, the magistrate offices, and the district attorney offices in every county in the state. This is significant as far as our daily operations are concerned, which would significantly impact every department of our criminal justice system.

“We would appreciate any support we can get.”

Commissioners approved a letter of support.

