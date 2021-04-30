Darlene Black, 68 of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 23, 1952, in Punxsutawney to the late Sam Ballorilla and Antoinette

(Boris) Ballorilla.

Darlene loved taking vacations to the beach and being outside by her pool with her good friends and her dog, LeRoy, having good time and relaxing. She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed time with her sons, grandchildren, and her good friends (the Walker family) who the entire Black family would like to thank for their years of friendship and the loving care they gave to Darlene during her illness. She was a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and best friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Black of Punxsutawney and their sons, Shaun Black and wife Laurie of Waterford, and Scott Black of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Benjamin, Anna, and Amelia Black; one brother, Terry Ballorilla and Sherry Mitchell of Punxsutawney and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4-8 pm Sunday, May 2nd at the McCabe Funeral Home, Inc. in Punxsutawney.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am Monday, May 3rd at Ss. Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church with Msgr. Joseph Riccardo as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Adrian Anita Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lisa’s Ladybugs, P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767

To leave a condolence or a memory of Darlene, please visit mccabewaldronfh.com.

