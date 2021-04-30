Ellen Patricia “Pat” Doverspike, 92, of Brookville, PA, passed away quietly during the evening hours of April 27, 2021, while a resident at the John S Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.

She was born on December 13, 1928, to the late Vincent and SaraBelle (Kroh) Schellhammer in Brookville, PA.

Pat graduated from Brookville Area High School and married Robert Glenn “Beany” Doverspike on February 1, 1948; he preceded her in passing on May 25, 1966.

She supported her family working as a waitress at the Gold Eagle Restaurant in Brookville, and helped her mother run the kitchen of Pinecrest Country Club for seven years. She later went on to work for the County Commissioners Office in Brookville and was Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Brookville and New Castle for 19 years.

Pat was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville, PA; Christ Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, FL; Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples, FL and attended Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Fairview, NC.

During her working life she was one of the first women elected to serve on the Brookville Area School Board and was involved in BPW and Quota Club in New Castle. In retirement, she delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered for many years at the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples, FL. She served on Church Councils in Brookville, New Castle, and Cape Coral, and loved to sing in the choir.

Pat loved spending time with her family above all else. She used her creative talents making quilts for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members. Playing cards and maintaining the tradition of organizing a 73-year annual week-long family reunion were very important to her. Pat also loved to travel, especially in her RV after she retired; she covered many rural backroads across the United States. She accomplished all this while raising four children and tending to a sick husband. She never shied away from a need and helped to raise two nieces after their mother passed away and two of her grandchildren when her daughter, Kathy, died.

Pat is survived by two daughters, Karen (Tom) Palmer of Naples, FL; Kay (James Sensequa) Doverspike of Ft. Myers, FL; son, Keith (Sharon) Doverspike of Waterford, PA; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Doris R. Vandervort, Lois A. Peterson, and Sarah C. Heinlein; daughter, Kathy J. Freeh; and great-grandson, Pasquale Nicholls.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Ave, Brookville, PA, 15825; Christ Lutheran Church, 2507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL, 33904;

Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 801 Charlotte Hwy, Fairview, NC, 28730; or the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 777 Mooring Line Dr, Naples, FL, 34102. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 4 – 7pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St, Brookville, PA, 15825. A second viewing will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 1 – 2 pm, also at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 2pm and officiated by Rev. Mimi Lacy and Pastor David Eck.

Interment will take place at Knoxdale Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Knox, Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.