Featured Local Job: Optician

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage at other offices, as well.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

A full benefits package including travel expense reimbursement is provided along with a competitive wage.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] https://www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

EOE

