Featured Local Job: Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer

Friday, April 30, 2021 @ 04:04 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Cranberry Township, Venango county is in search of a Zoning/Code Enforcement Officer.

This position is responsible for enforcing all Cranberry Township codes and ordinances, issuing permits, working with township and county planning commissions, testifying at hearings, and attending workshops & seminars as necessary.

Applicants should have a minimum of two years of post-secondary education, exceptional communication and organizational skills, computer proficiency, and sound reasoning ability. Preferred candidates would have experience in municipal government, law enforcement, permitting, and planning, and/or construction development.

Interested applicants can mail a cover letter, resume with references, and salary requirements by May 14, 2021, to Cranberry Township, 3726 State Route 257, and PO Box 378, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please put Zoning/ Code Enforcement Officer on the envelope.

EOE


